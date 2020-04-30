KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7,048.1% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.81. 1,881,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,314. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

