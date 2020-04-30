KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 2,289,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,106. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.67 and its 200-day moving average is $297.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

