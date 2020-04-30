KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 1.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,593,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 724,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.32. 414,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,272. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

