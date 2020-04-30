KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,117 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.