Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $68,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 51,453 shares valued at $790,543. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

