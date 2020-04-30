La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LJPC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 933,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $184.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.16. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 75,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $510,020.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

