Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 52 by Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 52 target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 53.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

