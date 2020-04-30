Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells $70,950.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

