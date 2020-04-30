LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $552.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.48. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

