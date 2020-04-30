Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

LXE opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 155.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54.

Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

