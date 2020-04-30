Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXE shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.85 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:LXE traded down C$617,019.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 77,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,905. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 172.50.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

