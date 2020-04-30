Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LYV opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -664.62 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. G.Research decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

