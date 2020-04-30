LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 424,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,857. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

