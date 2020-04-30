LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $271,702.78

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $271,702.78 and $76,359.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00401656 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001073 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006157 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012407 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

