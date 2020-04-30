LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $3.02 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $99,967.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

