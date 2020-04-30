Loop Capital Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $174.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.