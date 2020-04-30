Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 71,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

