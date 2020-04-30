MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $29.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

