Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Nomura

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 4,209,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,597. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Masco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

