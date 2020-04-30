Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $207.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,731. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.71. Masimo has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $225.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,976 shares of company stock valued at $83,481,001 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $0. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

