MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

