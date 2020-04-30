Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Tops $305,786.14 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $305,786.14 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02401591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

