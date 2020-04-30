MedicCoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,686.81 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $15,686.81 and approximately $54.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

