Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Medpace has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,114,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,479,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.