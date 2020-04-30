Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $1,471,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

