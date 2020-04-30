Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $551.70 million, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

