Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 3,296,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

