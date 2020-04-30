MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $66,308.36 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $66,308.36 and $30,831.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

