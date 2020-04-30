Metronome (MET) Tops One Day Volume of $10,938.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004769 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $10,938.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,944,965 coins and its circulating supply is 10,468,291 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

