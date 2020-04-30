MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $9.96 million and $4,227.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001799 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

