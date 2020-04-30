MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Citigroup

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.33. 71,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $22,116,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

