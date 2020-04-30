Mindexcoin Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a market cap of $518,179.48 and $3,294.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

