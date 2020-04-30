MINDOL Market Cap Tops $760.95 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $760.95 million and $1.42 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00050487 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00928860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00269460 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.