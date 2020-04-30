Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) Insider Purchases A$97,500.00 in Stock

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) insider Ross Barker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$97,500.00 ($69,148.94).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.50. Mirrabooka Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The company has a market capitalization of $320.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85.

Get Mirrabooka Investments alerts:

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.