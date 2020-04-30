Mithril 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $2.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinExchange, BitForex, FCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bithumb and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

