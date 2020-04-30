MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of MKSI traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.23. 528,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

