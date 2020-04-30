MOAC (MOAC) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, MOAC has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $56,773.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $5.60, $24.43 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOAC

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io.

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

