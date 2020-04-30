Moin Price Tops $0.0055 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Moin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Moin has a total market cap of $50,112.95 and approximately $260.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002162 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,146,945 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

