Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

TAP stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,320. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

