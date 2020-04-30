Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.40 on Thursday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $22.50.

About NASDAQ:DKNG

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

