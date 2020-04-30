Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,570. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

