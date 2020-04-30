Morgan Stanley Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Equal Weight”

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. EQT has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in EQT by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.