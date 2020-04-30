Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,168,018. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

