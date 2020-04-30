Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Mvb Financial worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mvb Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mvb Financial during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mvb Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

