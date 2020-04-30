National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,879,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,334. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,975,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,160,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

