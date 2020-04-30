National Bank Financial Comments on Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tc Pipelines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

