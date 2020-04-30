National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.05. 412,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.65. The firm has a market cap of $631.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

