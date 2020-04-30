National Express Group PLC Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Express Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

National Express Group stock remained flat at $$2.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

