Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

