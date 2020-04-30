Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 78.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 59,576 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Navient by 26.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Navient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 21,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 2,311,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

